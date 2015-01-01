|
Citation
Barrero-Mejias MA, Gómez-Martínez S, González-Moreno J, Rueda-Extremera M, Izquierdo-Sotorrio E, Cantero García M. Front. Med. (Lausanne) 2024; 11: e1394640.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
38962738
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The phenomenon of aging is distinguished by profound life transformations, with the most dependent group being constituted by elderly individuals. The responsibility for their care primarily falls on the figure of the informal caregiver. The scarcity of time, the stress associated with caregiving, the financial, work-related, and personal difficulties it entails, make it a collective with high probabilities of experiencing various psychological disorders. Interventions that have shown the best results are those of multiple components, composed of various techniques that seek to adapt to the reality of the informal caregiver.
Language: en
Keywords
burden; quality of life; depression; informal caregiver; multiple component intervention