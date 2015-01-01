Abstract

Increasing evidence shows that survivors of sexual violence frequently experience relationship difficulties following their victimization. Little is known regarding how couples which formed post-assault cope with the impact of the prior assault. Hence, the aim of the current study was to gain insight into post-assault formed couples' experiences in coping with the impact of sexual violence. To this end, an interview study was conducted with five female survivors and their male partners who began their romantic relationship post-assault. A dyadic phenomenological interview analysis revealed that sexual victimization is a dyadic stressor but is not always considered as such by the couple. In addition, disclosure is described as a potential bonding experience. Flexibility and creativity from both partners are required as they adapt to the post-assault impact. In addition, meaningful communication and considering the perspective of one's partner seemed to be key to dyadically cope successfully. The current study also identified challenges couples had to manage, including caregiver burden and role confusion.



RESULTS suggest that interventions supporting couples in their continuous efforts toward mutual understanding can foster trust and growth.

Language: en