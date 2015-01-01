Abstract

BACKGROUND: In patients with schizophrenia, violent behavior is a clinically important factor that prevents their discharge. Clozapine is an effective antipsychotic medication for treatment-resistant schizophrenia, and its usefulness for aggressive behavior has also been suggested. CASE PRESENTATION: We present the case of a 38-year-old male patient diagnosed with schizophrenia who was successfully treated with clozapine after recurrent violent behavior. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia during his adolescence. He was hospitalized for treatment in his teens, but his hallucinations and delusions persisted even after discharge. In his 30s, he became noticeably emotionally unstable, and despite being treated for an adequate period with sufficient doses of several antipsychotics, his symptoms did not improve. This led to repeated hospitalizations triggered by violent behavior toward his parents and siblings within the home. During his fourth hospitalization, clozapine was initiated due to multiple incidents of violence toward nursing staff secondary to hallucinations and delusions. As the dose of clozapine was gradually increased with therapeutic drug monitoring, the patient's hostility, uncooperativeness, and suspiciousness markedly improved, and his aggressive behavior disappeared. He was discharged to a facility on day 194 after starting clozapine and has continued outpatient visits.



CONCLUSION: Clozapine was suggested to be effective for aggressive behavior in patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia and should be actively considered. In such cases, regular measurement of blood concentration is useful for adjusting the dosage of clozapine.

