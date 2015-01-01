SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Williams HN, Farley B. Semin. Pediatr. Neurol. 2024; 50: e101139.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.spen.2024.101139

38964815

In recent years, trauma informed care has become a heavily researched topic; however, it has yet to achieve a universal standard in the field of pediatric medicine. One of the primary tenants of trauma informed care is a clear understanding of the pervasiveness and complexities of childhood trauma, and its intersection with a child and caregiver's physical wellness. A major component of trauma informed care is addressing the way medical providers may be exposed to vicarious trauma, secondary traumatic stress, and compassion fatigue. By taking proactive steps to educate medical providers on the effects of trauma, they are better equipped to assess a family's needs and provide enhanced quality of care for their patients and themselves.


Language: en

Humans; Child; Trauma; Childhood trauma; Child maltreatment; Child abuse; Pediatrics; Adverse childhood experiences; Neglect; *Compassion Fatigue; Compassion fatigue; Secondary traumatic stress; Toxic stress; Trauma-informed; Vicarious trauma

