Room R, Anderson-Luxford D, Kuntsche S, Laslett AM. Subst. Use Misuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38961663
OBJECTIVE: The relation is investigated between situational drinking norms which accept heavier drinking and the experience of harm from others' drinking. How does the experience of such harm relate to the acceptance of heavier drinking in drinking situations? METHODS: Respondents in a 2021 combined sample from random digitally dialed mobile phones and a panel survey of Australian adults (n = 2,574) were asked what level of drinking is acceptable in 11 social situations, including 3 "wet" situations where drinking is generally acceptable. Besides their own drinking patterns, respondents were also asked about their experience of harm from others' drinking in the last 12 months. Focussing on respondents' answers concerning the wetter situations, regression analyses were used to examine the relation between experiencing such harm and views on how much drinking was acceptable in the situations.
Language: en
heavy drinking; attitudes to drinking; harm from others’ drinking; Situational drinking norms