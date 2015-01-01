Abstract

Motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) represent a significant public health concern, contributing to substantial morbidity and mortality globally. Despite advancements in vehicle safety technology, the impact of safety measures on facial fractures in MVCs remains poorly understood, especially in regions with diverse road conditions like the Appalachian tri-state area. This retrospective study analyzed data from two regional level II trauma centers in Appalachia, focusing on MVC-related facial fractures and safety device usage from January 2017 to December 2021. Descriptive statistics and logistic regression models were employed to assess associations between safety devices and injury outcomes. The study comprised 85 participants, categorized into groups based on safety device usage.



RESULTS indicated no significant differences in demographic characteristics, injury severity, surgical intervention rates, or specific facial fractures among groups. These findings challenge some previous research suggesting the protective effects of safety devices on facial fractures in MVCs, underscoring the complex nature of injury prevention in this context. While limitations such as retrospective data collection and sample size constrain generalizability, this study contributes valuable insights for informing injury prevention strategies and trauma care practices in Appalachia and beyond.

Language: en