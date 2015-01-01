Abstract

PURPOSE: Evaluate specific elements of previously proposed fall and near-fall definitions to determine whether they fully capture lower limb prosthesis (LLP) users' lived experiences.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 24 LLP users. Interview transcripts were reviewed, coded, and analyzed using deductive thematic analysis to identify shared experiences and inform revisions to previously reported definitions.



RESULTS: Four major themes emerged: a fall can be initiated by more than just a loss of balance, loss of balance and losing balance are considered similar, falls are not limited to landing on the ground or floor, and catching yourself and recovering your balance are distinct responses to a loss of balance.



CONCLUSIONS: Two revisions were made to previous definitions to better align with LLP users' experiences and historically overlooked fall circumstances. A fall is defined as a loss of balance or sudden loss of support where your body lands on the ground, floor, or another object. A near-fall was defined as a loss of balance where you caught yourself or recovered your balance without landing on the ground, floor, or another object. Implementation of these new definitions will aid the collection of accurate, consistent, and meaningful fall data, enhancing aggregation and comparison across studies.

