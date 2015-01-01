Abstract

Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant that has an abuse potential. The aim of this study was to investigate the misuse and abuse of gabapentin in Jordan from the perspective of community pharmacists. A cross-sectional survey using a self-reported structured questionnaire was used with a convenience sample of pharmacists employed by various independent and chain community pharmacies. An online technique was used in this study using Google forms. A total of 215 questionnaires were completed, with 200 respondents (93%) reporting awareness of cases of gabapentin abuse in their pharmacies. Less than half of the respondents (n = 94; 43.7%) indicated that gabapentin requests were not accompanied by prescriptions. Almost two-thirds of respondents (63.6%) noticed an increased pattern of gabapentin abuse/misuse during the last 6 months. The study underscores the need for regulatory efforts and pharmacovigilance to manage potential gabapentin abuse, along with pharmacist and patient education at the community pharmacy, regarding potential abuse of gabapentin.

Language: en