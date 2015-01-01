Abstract

AIM: The aim of this study is to understand the significance of a disaster-related competence framework for Portuguese general nurses and identify from ICN - Core Competencies in Disaster Nursing version 2.0 core competencies description, those that are considered crucial for a competent preparedness and response in disaster scenarios.



BACKGROUND: Research suggests that the occurrence of disasters will be more recurrent, requiring that nurses, pillars of any health system, have knowledge, skills and preparedness to face these events.



DESIGN: An exploratory, cross-sectional qualitative study was carried out. Delphi method was used for data collection.



METHODS: The study group consisted of technical-scientific council's presidents or coordinators/directors of nursing courses, nurses integrated in the Portuguese Council of Nurses and National Nursing Specialty Colleges and nurses with experience in the field of disasters.



RESULTS: Findings revealed that there is consensus on sixteen competencies, considered relevant for developing general nurse knowledge and competence, both at a national or international level, in the field of disasters.



CONCLUSIONS: The development of these competencies which establishes practice standards, building nurses skills and knowledge and ultimately, influencing nursing level-entry curricula's, conferring professional autonomy and self-regulation, in the field of disaster are fundamental. Furthermore, this study may serve as a reference for future alignment of competency frameworks between European Union countries or others.

Language: en