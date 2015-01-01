Abstract

Previous research has established relationships between lineage and intimate partner violence (IPV). The findings suggest matrilineal women experience less IPV than patrilineal women. However, the IPV outcomes of bilateral women are unknown because of the limited operationalization of lineage with ethnicity. In our study, we used self-reported and multidimensional measures of lineage to explore its relationship with IPV, focusing particularly on the mechanisms linking the two. We hypothesized that wielding resources would be negatively associated with IPV. Furthermore, matrilineal women's access to lineage resources would reduce their vulnerability to IPV relative to patrilineal women. To examine these hypotheses, we collected data from 1700 ever-married Ghanaian women residing in three ecological zones (coastal, middle, northern). Path analysis was used to explore resources as mechanisms linking lineage and IPV. Our findings indicated resources were patterned by lineage. Matrilineal women benefitted more from maternal family members than patrilineal women and vice versa. Consistent with the standard resource theory, women's access to resources protected against IPV, and the effects were stronger for matrilineal than patrilineal women. Irrespective of how lineage was measured, matrilineal women experienced lower levels of IPV than patrilineal women. The IPV outcomes for bilateral women were mixed. Part of matrilineal women's reduced IPV risk was explained through access to maternal resources. While patrilineal women experienced higher levels of IPV, this was reversed with resources from paternal kin members. Our findings suggest that as resources are fundamental to reducing IPV, lineage can serve as a conduit for resource exchange and wealth transfer.

