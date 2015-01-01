Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child neglect is prevalent in western rural China, yet there is limited research among ethnic minority communities. The Salar, a Turkic-Muslim ethnic minority residing primarily in western China, also face this specific problem. The group is deeply influenced by ethnicity, Islam and Chinese Confucianism, which in turn makes women vulnerable to child marriage and IPV. These victimizations, coupled with various life stressors, further complicate the challenges of providing adequate care for their children.



OBJECTIVE: This study hypothesizes a relationship between child neglect and maternal child marriage, IPV victimization, and depression symptoms. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: 201 married Salar women from five villages in Xunhua Salar Autonomous County, China, were randomly selected to participate in the study.



METHOD: A probability proportional to size (PPS) sampling approach was used to collect a random representative multi-stage cluster sample in 2022. Random effects Poisson regression models were used to test the hypotheses.



RESULTS: The participants reported a 65.6 % rate of child neglect and a 30.8 % rate of IPV in the past year. 37.6 % experienced child marriage.



RESULTS revealed significant associations between child neglect and child marriage, IPV, and depression symptoms. A two-way interaction between IPV and depression symptoms was strongly positively associated with child neglect.



CONCLUSIONS: This research indicates that Salar Muslim mothers who have experienced child marriage, adulthood victimization, and depression are at a higher risk of neglecting their children. The findings represent a valuable initial step toward researching and addressing the protection needs of women and children from Muslim ethnic minorities in China.

