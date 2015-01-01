Abstract

Medical events in both childhood and adulthood, including components of the illness or injury and subsequent medical intervention, recovery, and disability, are increasingly being recognized as potentially traumatic. There has been an increased focus on scholarly work related to medical trauma and medically induced posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Existing evidence suggests that trauma-focused treatment can promote both physical and psychological recovery. However, there continues to be a dearth of clinical guidance on how to (a) best identify and treat prior trauma exposure that complicates adjustment to illness and increases the risk for medically induced PTSD and (b) address medically induced PTSD while concurrently targeting health-related concerns (e.g., pain, adjustment to illness, acquired disability) that may negatively impact recovery. Originally presented as a premeeting institute at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies, this paper describes the biopsychosocial impacts of medical trauma on adults and considerations for assessment and intervention in both traditional trauma and integrated care settings. This includes clinical applications, including assessment, case conceptualization, and health and rehabilitation interventions, that can promote health-related adjustment and coping within the context of trauma-focused treatment.

