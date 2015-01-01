Abstract

BACKGROUND:

In today's society, suicide is major public problem and has become a global issue accounting for about 1.4% of the death worldwide. It is highly undesirable event and urgently requires development of preventive approaches. Hypothesis: Cholesterol is a core component of central nervous system essential for cell membrane stability and the correct functioning of neurotransmission. It is hypothesized that reduced serum cholesterol level may be accompanied by changes in function of serotonin receptors and transporters.



AIMS:

The project 'Serum Lipid Profile Levels in Suicide Attempters' aimed to find out the relation of serum lipid levels in Suicide Attempters.



METHODOLOGY:

A Case Control Study was conducted and it was observed that the people coming with suicide attempt has significant decrease in the serum cholesterol levels when compared to those of normal healthy Individual.



RESULTS:

Total serum cholesterol was lower in suicide attempters than the control group. The odds of suicide attempt was 3 times more in people with low serum cholesterol.



CONCLUSION:

Our study findings demonstrate that serum total cholesterol can be considered as an important and independent risk factor for Suicidality.

