Abstract

The risk of violence is higher in schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD) compared to the general population and it is a pressing and understudied issue. Several dispositional and environmental factors have been previously correlated with violence, however, there has been little success in assessing their ability to predict violence patterns across the life span. This study aims to assess violence prediction based on personality traits, psychological resilience, and life-course adversities in a non-forensic population of SSD patients. In a sample of 231 patients with SSD, we assessed violence using the Brown-Goodwin History of Lifetime Aggression Scale and conducted cross-sectional assessments of possible predictors such as childhood trauma, personality traits and resilience scores. We then utilized a logistic regression classification algorithm to predict different violence trajectories based on the proposed risk factors. Our model significantly predicted individuals with violence in both childhood and adulthood, as well as childhood-only violence (p < 0.001). However, the model did not show significance for adult-only violence (p = 0.604). In all given trajectories, female sex appeared to be protective against violence, while stressful life events appeared to contribute to it. These results suggest that distinct factors can better inform risk assessment of lifespan violence patterns for personalized interventions in SSD.

Language: en