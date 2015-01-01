Abstract

Perceived stress (PS) is a fundamental variable for identifying daily stressors and vital events that generate a significant impact on the health of women victims of intimate partner violence (IPV). This study investigates the relationship between mental health, posttraumatic cognition, emotional intelligence (EI), and PS among women victims of IPV with ongoing legal proceedings at the Center for Comprehensive Assistance and Investigation on Domestic Violence in the District Attorney's Office 16 of Barranquilla, Colombia. The study focuses on participants (N = 128) who filed charges against their current or former intimate partners and it employs logistic regression analysis to predict participants who develop moderate to severe PS. Four of every five women do not consider themselves victims of violence, suggesting a notable lack of perception regarding their traumatic experiences as instances of victimization. The results reveal a complex interplay between PS and high psychological and social well-being scores. Despite the traumatic experiences and negative indicators affecting the mental health of IPV victims, this research identifies elements of well-being and a positive life appraisal that aid their coping strategies. A high level of EI is found among participants and associated with the odds of 2.7 to perceive severe stress, which may suggest that a high level increases emotional awareness in victims of this type of adversity. These findings emphasize the need for tailored intervention programs to address coping mechanisms and they contribute to an understanding of the challenges faced by IPV victims and advocate for holistic support mechanisms.