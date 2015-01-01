Abstract

Women's positions within patriarchal structures render them vulnerable to violence and abuse, particularly from intimate partners, requiring them to constantly resist in various ways to protect themselves and their children. Research that primarily discusses Jordanian women's resistance to intimate partner violence (IPV) is scarce and does not explicitly or accurately examine the patterns of women's resistance to each form of violence. Therefore, this study conducted a thematic analysis of interview data from 43 women aged 19-53 years who were exposed to IPV, examining their experiences with IPV and their strategies to reduce or end violence. The results revealed that women experienced one or more forms of IPV from their husbands, ex-husbands, or romantic partners during their relationships, including physical, verbal, emotional, psychological, economic, sexual, and cyber abuse. In addition, the patriarchal cultural context, gender roles, male dominance and coercive control, poverty, poor choice of partner, monetary benefits, sexual exploitation, family or peer interference, and incitement were identified as the main motives behind IPV. Silence and other coping behaviors such as avoidance, isolation, taking responsibility, accepting violence, patience, trying to change one's behavior toward the partner, bargaining, refusing to do monotonous household chores, yelling, blaming, and divorce (or threats) were the most common patterns of resistance among the participants. Women rarely attempted suicide to end severe and repeated physical abuse from their partners. The outcomes of their resistance were primarily the reduction or cessation of physical violence, divorce, reduced social support, social stigma, marital and emotional burnout, financial ramifications, and increased violence and abuse. Moreover, negative psychological consequences such as depression, stress, anxiety, loss of self-esteem, eating and sleeping disorders, and isolation were also prevalent.