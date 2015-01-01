SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hunter K, Fitzpatrick C, Staines J, Shaw J. Youth Justice 2024; 24(1): 53-69.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, National Association for Youth Justice, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/14732254231154153

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In 2018, the National Protocol on Reducing Unnecessary Criminalisation of Looked-after Children and Care Leavers was published in England. The protocol represented national recognition of the issue and called for local authorities to implement their own agreements. However, the protocol was given no statutory status, which immediately raised questions about its potential impact. Drawing on analysis of 36 local protocols from across England and Wales, this article explores the challenges and possibilities of using local agreements to divert children in care and care leavers away from formal justice systems contact.

Keywords: Juvenile Justice


Language: en
