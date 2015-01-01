Abstract

No study has systematically investigated the public's perceptions of cybersecurity regulation, data generated by Autonomous Vehicles (AVs), and their relationship with the acceptance of AVs. To fill this knowledge gap, we conducted an exploratory study on public perceptions of cybersecurity regulation and consumer data in AVs acceptance by surveying nationally representative individuals from four OECD countries (US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand). A total of 2062 responses collected from the survey underwent Exploratory Factor Analysis (EFA) to examine constructs such as Cybersecurity Regulation, Data Sharing, Data Usage, Data Concerns, and intention to use AVs. Correlation analysis further explored the relationships between these constructs, while Mann-Whitney U and Kruskal-Wallis H tests assessed the significance of differences across participant groups. The empirical findings indicate that 80% of respondents agreed on the necessity of cybersecurity regulation for AV operations, with 67% perceiving it as a means to enhance AV safety. Surprisingly, 66% supported cybersecurity regulation despite the potential risk of exposing their personal information. Individuals who are more willing to share AV data also expressed a higher likelihood of using AVs. Furthermore, those who agreed more with cybersecurity regulations were more inclined to be compensated for their data transmission while expressing concerns about data storage and processing. Moreover, around 53% of participants feel they should be compensated for sharing their AV data, with 68% expressing concern about AVs' data storage and processing and 71% supporting the destruction of AV data post-sale. Regarding data privacy concerns, "In-vehicle Private Conversation" draws notable attention, rated very important or extremely important by 64% of the participants. The findings highlight the importance of cybersecurity regulation, data sharing, and data concerns in shaping individuals' intentions to use AVs, as well as the influence of socio-technological attributes.