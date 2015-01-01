|
Klinker J, Jonas S. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2024; 25: e101099.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
Herein, we present a challenge to the game-theoretical optimization of travel toward the fastest route, which is currently prevailing in most navigation systems. To do so, we depict the game-theoretical limitations of this optimization method and the problems caused by it. We introduce a new approach to navigation that permits travelers to execute seemingly "irrational" behaviors, and describe how this approach provides a strategic benefit for the individual and the network. We underline the applicability of this approach by providing a functional software architecture. The described system enhances self-benefit and societal-benefit, by promoting individualized utility functions and absorbing the resulting additional complexity.
Navigation; Routing Algorithm; Software Development; Traffic Theory