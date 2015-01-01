Abstract

Spatial disparities in health issues persist within urban development, particularly in areas undergoing urbanization processes, especially in developing countries. Consequently, it is imperative to address the challenge of establishing self-sufficient neighborhoods with essential living functions where residents can meet their daily needs. This study aims to address this challenge, which is crucial to explore and comprehend these disparities and to inform appropriate planning. The study focuses on spatial disparities and accessibility to urban facilities, with a specific case study conducted in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand, based on spatial network analysis. Subsequently, the study considers differences in access within the context of the urban hierarchy. The results indicate that Pathum Thani province offers a wide distribution of activities and services directly related to health, with most residents having accessibility within a 15-minute radius. However, it is essential to prioritize planning for activities and services that promote physical activity, especially in rural areas, to enhance accessibility.