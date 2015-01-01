SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Truong N, Trencher G, Yarime M, Barrett B, Matsubae K. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2024; 131: e104204.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trd.2024.104204

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Electric cars (ECs) and electric motorcycles (EMs) can reduce the environmental load of transportation systems and boost energy security. To date, most studies have focused on ECs in industrialized economies. Less have considered barriers to electric mobility in developing countries, where motorcycles provide most transport. To contribute to this literature, this study aimed to systematically compare differences between barriers that impede EC and EM adoption. Focusing on Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, we leveraged data from a quantitative survey (n = 944) targeting potential adopters. Using exploratory factor analysis and a regression model, we investigated the influence of structural conditions--environmental, economic, social, institutional, etc.--on psychological factors that hamper EC/EM purchase intentions. Our findings reveal important commonalities and differences across barriers that hamper adoption intentions for each technology. This study thereby improves understanding of the complex interdependence among structural conditions in urban settings and their role in creating psychological barriers to electric mobility adoption.

Keywords

Adoption; Barriers; Developing countries; Electric vehicles; Purchase intention; Vietnam

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print