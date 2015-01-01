Abstract

Since its launch, Vancouver's public bike share system has implemented changes to reduce barriers, enhance uptake, and make bike sharing more equitable. These include hiring an equity coordinator, expanding the service area, adding e-bikes to the fleet, reducing the age eligibility, reducing financial barriers through their Community Pass, and partnering with community organizations. We used a mixed methods study design to assess the impact of these initiatives on access to and use of public bike share. We found that the service area expansion reduced inequities in spatial access by socioeconomic status, age, and race, but higher socioeconomic status and white populations continue to have better access. Our analysis of system and survey data, and interviews with community organizations, revealed how the Community Pass is enhancing transport justice by expanding the benefits of bike share and improving access to opportunities for more diverse populations.