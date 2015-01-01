SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang N, Tang H, Wang YJ, Huang GQ. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2024; 132: e104244.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trd.2024.104244

Autonomous vehicles have the potential to address transportation challenges in rural areas, making rural traffic more efficient and secure. Currently, Level 3 (conditional) autonomous vehicles have already appeared on the market, yet their successful implementation in rural areas depends highly on the acceptance of rural residents. We proposed an acceptance model and conducted an online cross-sectional questionnaire investigation to obtain research data in rural China. Partial least squares structural equation modeling is employed to examine the validity of the proposed theoretical research model. The research model interprets 79.2% of the variance in the acceptance. The results show that technology reliability and road traffic security were the strongest antecedents of rural residents' acceptance. Travel accessibility, perceived enjoyment, and effort expectancy were also significant predictors. Additionally, loss of privacy negatively impacts rural residents' willingness to use autonomous vehicles. Research findings provided theoretical findings and practical suggestions for developing and promoting autonomous vehicles.

Autonomous vehicles; Rural residents; User preference; Willingness to adopt

