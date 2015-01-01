Abstract

One of the major challenges in the world healthcare system is the bullying, incivility, and intention to leave the job among novice nurses. The study focused on bullying, incivility, and intention to leave the job and the relationship and factors associated with them among novice nurses. In a cross-sectional study, novice nurses working in 26 educational and treatment hospitals in northern Iran were enrolled. Data were collected via census sampling from March to April 2018 using a four-part questionnaire including demographic and work-related characteristic information form, workplace incivility scale, workplace bullying scale (EAPA-T), and intention to leave the job scale. A total of 600 out of 653 novice nurses were included in the study (response rate=91.8%). There were significant positive correlations between intention to leave the job score and scores of bullying (r=0.312, P<0.001) and incivility (r=0.304, P<0.001). There was also positive correlation between bullying and incivility scores (r=0.731, P<0.001). Multiple linear regression analyzes showed that having more than one year of experience (b=0.160, P=0.046), lack of interest in nursing (b=0.489, P<0.001), insufficient salary (b=0.281, P<0.001), high bullying score (b=0.237, P=0.002) and high incivility score (b=0.127, P=0.032) were significantly related to high intention to leave the nursing profession. Nursing managers and policymakers need to eliminate factors associated with intention to leave the job such as bullying and incivility through educational measures. Also, increasing interest in the nursing profession and the salary of novice nurses, in general, can reduce their intention to leave the job.

