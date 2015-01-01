Abstract

This study aimed to determine the psycho-social needs of the families of patients hospitalized in the burn intensive care unit (ICU). This cross-sectional study recruited 152 family members of patients hospitalized in the burn ICU, using the convenience sampling method. Data were collected from May to August 2018. The data collection instrument included the socio-demographic information questionnaire for first-degree relatives (FDRs), and the critical care family needs inventory (CCFNI). The data were analyzed using Spearman's correlation coefficient test. The average of the needs of family members of patients hospitalized in the burn ICU in the fields of support, information, proximity, comfort, and assurance were 27.69 (SD=2.45), 62.98 (SD=7.1), 73.79 (SD=3.2), 18.82 (SD=3.35), and 25.26 (SD=2.14), respectively. The most and lowest the needs of family members of patients hospitalized in the burn ICU were in the areas of proximity and comfort, respectively. There was a significant positive relationship between needs and assurance (ρ=0.162, P<0.05), information (ρ=0.264, P<0.05), support (ρ=0.698, P<0.05), proximity (ρ=0.618, P<0.05), and comfort subscales (ρ=0.692, P<0.05). Providing adequate and appropriate support for the burn's patients and their families, especially by nurses, and noticing their primary needs reduces their anxiety, strengthens their trust in the medical team, enhances the quality of services to the patients and their families, and increases their satisfaction. Therefore, appropriate planning and increasing the workforce in these wards are essential.

