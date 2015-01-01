Abstract

This study aimed to evaluate the relationship between fear of falling (FoF), quality of life (QoL), basic activities of daily living (ADL), and instrumental ADL in elderly women. In a cross-sectional study, 200 elderly women over 65 years old in Mashhad, Iran were included. The average physical activity of the participants was 11.10 (SD=7.39) hours per week. The mean of FoF, QoL, basic ADL, and instrumental ADL of elderly women was 32.19 (SD=10.28) out of 64, 29.57 (SD=7.36) out of 48, 12.76 (SD=2.06) out of 14, and 13.05 (SD=3.88) out of 18, respectively. There was a negative relationship between FoF and variables including QoL (r= -0.714, P<0.001), basic ADL (r= -0.591, P<0.001), and instrumental ADL (r= -0.535, P<0.001). There was a positive relationship between QoL and variables including basic ADL (r=0.607, P<0.001) and instrumental ADL (r=0.705, P<0.001). Also, there was a positive relationship between basic ADL and instrumental ADL (r=0.781, P<0.001). Overall, the outcomes of this study bear noteworthy implications for healthcare practitioners engaged in the care of elderly women. Through elucidating the associations among FoF, QoL, and ADL, healthcare providers can devise tailored interventions aimed at ameliorating these concerns and enhancing the holistic well-being of elderly female clientele.

Language: en