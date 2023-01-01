Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Suicide theory and research address the link between dissociation and suicide attempts, but not suicide ideation (SI). To address this gap, the present meta-analysis examined the relationship of dissociation to SI.



METHOD: A systematic search of three online databases (PsycINFO, Web of Science, and PubMed) was conducted on September 12, 2022 to identify studies that included measures of both dissociation and SI. The dissociation-ideation association was computed, and moderating variables and publication bias were explored.



RESULTS: Thirty-seven studies (N = 12,188) meeting inclusion criteria were meta-analyzed, including studies of clinical, community, and undergraduate samples. A positive relationship (r =.32, p r =.34) compared to lifetime (r =.21), and that assessed SI with a multi-item scale (r =.38) compared to a single item (r =.27). No evidence of publication bias was observed.



DISCUSSION: The association observed is comparable in strength to variables emphasized by prominent suicide theories and appears to conflict with some theoretical predictions about the role of dissociation in suicide risk. Clinical implications, limitations, and future directions are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)