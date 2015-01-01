Abstract

This study aimed to investigate the effectiveness of client-centered therapy on the resilience and hope of women who have attempted suicide. It is an applied and semi-experimental study employing a multiple baseline single-case study design. The statistical population comprises all women who attempted suicide and were referred to the social emergency center of Meybod City in 2018. Three women were selected through purposive sampling. Data were collected using the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale and Snyder State Hope Scale in three phases: baseline, intervention, and follow-up. The collected data were analyzed using graphical analysis and improvement percentage. The results indicated an increasing trend in participants' scores in psychological resilience and hope from the beginning of the treatment sessions. This positive trend was maintained throughout the treatment and follow-up periods. The findings suggest that client-centered therapy has been effective in improving and increasing cognitive resilience and hope among women who had attempted suicide.

