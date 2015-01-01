|
Tiemensma M, Byard RW, Vink R, Affleck AJ, Blumbergs P, Buckland ME. Acta Neuropathol. 2024; 148(1): e1.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38976081
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is defined by the abnormal accumulation of hyperphosphorylated tau (p-tau) in neurons around blood vessels at the depths of cortical sulci. CTE is found almost exclusively in people with a history of repeated mild traumatic brain injury [1]. While the majority of CTE cases have been reported in males playing contact sports, anyone experiencing repetitive head injury (RHI) is potentially at risk [2].
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; *Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy/pathology; *Intimate Partner Violence