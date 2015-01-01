|
Citation
Fontaine M, Latarjet J. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2024; 37(2): 143-147.
Vernacular Title
Travail et qualité de vie après une brûlure : petites brûlures, grandes conséquences
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
38974795
PMCID
Abstract
The objective of this study is to assess the quality of life and how to return to work after burns in adults. We conducted a monocentric, observational, prospective and open study in an intensive care burn unit. Patients aged between 18 and 65 years old were enrolled. Quality of life was assessed with Burn Specific Health Scale-Brief (BSHS-B). A total 118 patients were included with one delayed death. There were 55 flame burns. Median age was 39 years, median total burn surface area (TBSA) was 5% and median length of stay was 11 days. After management in the intensive care burn unit, 84 patients were discharged home and 33 to a rehabilitation care department. We sent 117 queries and got 56 answers. Median BSHS-B score ratio was 142/160. The most impacted items were heat sensitivity, body image, treatment regimens and work. Simple abilities were also affected with up to 28% of patients having difficulties with everyday actions such as cleaning oneself. Regarding return to work, 32% of workers lost their full-time job and 18% were downgraded as disabled. The outcome was worse for those patients who had to go to rehabilitation. Our data suggest that even small burns may strongly impact quality of life and limit the ability to return to work. Our results are consistent with previous published studies, which found greater alteration of quality of life with larger TBSA. These results call for care in specialized centers even for limited burns, especially in the case of functional area involvement.
Language: en
Keywords
quality of life; work; burns