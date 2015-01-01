Abstract

The objective of this study is to assess the quality of life and how to return to work after burns in adults. We conducted a monocentric, observational, prospective and open study in an intensive care burn unit. Patients aged between 18 and 65 years old were enrolled. Quality of life was assessed with Burn Specific Health Scale-Brief (BSHS-B). A total 118 patients were included with one delayed death. There were 55 flame burns. Median age was 39 years, median total burn surface area (TBSA) was 5% and median length of stay was 11 days. After management in the intensive care burn unit, 84 patients were discharged home and 33 to a rehabilitation care department. We sent 117 queries and got 56 answers. Median BSHS-B score ratio was 142/160. The most impacted items were heat sensitivity, body image, treatment regimens and work. Simple abilities were also affected with up to 28% of patients having difficulties with everyday actions such as cleaning oneself. Regarding return to work, 32% of workers lost their full-time job and 18% were downgraded as disabled. The outcome was worse for those patients who had to go to rehabilitation. Our data suggest that even small burns may strongly impact quality of life and limit the ability to return to work. Our results are consistent with previous published studies, which found greater alteration of quality of life with larger TBSA. These results call for care in specialized centers even for limited burns, especially in the case of functional area involvement.



Le but de ce travail est d'évaluer la qualité de vie et le retour au travail après brûlure chez des adultes. Il s'agit d'une étude monocentrique, observationnelle, prospective et ouverte menée dans un CTB auprès de patients de 18 à 65 ans. La qualité de vie a été évaluée en utilisant l'échelle BSHS-B (Burn Specific Health Scale-Brief). Nous avons inclus 118 patients dont 55 brûlés par flamme, 1 d'entre eux est décédé secondairement. En médianes, l'âge était de 39 ans, la surface atteinte de 5 % et la durée de séjour de 11 jours. Après leur hospitalisation en USI, 84 patients sont rentrés chez eux et 33 ont été transférés en SMR. Nous avons reçu 56 réponses aux 117 questionnaires envoyés. Le BSHS-B médian était de 142/160. Les variables les plus impactées étaient la sensibilité à la chaleur, l'image corporelle, les contraintes liées au traitement et le travail. Vingt-huit pour cent des patients étaient gênés pour les actes de la vie courante comme l'hygiène corporelle. En ce qui concerne le travail, 32 % des patients avaient perdu leur emploi et 18 % étaient considérés comme des travailleurs handicapés. Les suites étaient pires chez les patients ayant eu besoin de rééducation. Cette étude suggère que même de petites brûlure peuvent retentir fortement sur la qualité de vie et limiter les capacités de travail, à l'instar d'études précédentes, qui s'intéressaient à des patients atteints sur de plus grandes surfaces. Ceci prouve la nécessité du traitement en CTB de patients même peu atteints, en particulier si une zone fonctionnelle est atteinte.

