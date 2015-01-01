Abstract

Metatarsal stress fractures (MSF), particularly the 2(nd) and 3(rd) MSF, are common injuries among athletes. Although there are several practices to reduce foot and ankle injuries, there is no injury prevention program specifically designed to minimize MSF. This is mainly due to the lack of information about the loadings/postures that cause MSF. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate dangerous loadings/postures potentially causing MSF during push-off (PO). The analysis was conducted with Finite Element Modelling (FEM), calibrated with the three-point bending test, and validated with peak plantar pressure (PPP) and fracture force measurement. Extended Finite Element Method was used for MSF simulation such that ten different foot and ankle configurations were designed, with five for each of the 2(nd) and 3(rd) MSF under pure vertical loadings. A more complex loading, ankle eversion/inversion during PO, was also examined for the MSF. The average error percentage for the calibration of the model with the three-point bending test was 3.05%. The average error percentages for the validation of the model with PPP and fracture force measurements were 18% and 30%, respectively. The outcomes of pure vertical loadings indicated the higher potential for the 2(nd) and 3(rd) MSF at 30% PO and 70% PO, respectively. The results of ankle eversion/inversion loadings represented that the most dangerous posture for MSF was 30° ankle eversion for the 3(rd) metatarsal at 70% PO. These results provide a guide, including what postures to avoid for the 2(nd) and 3(rd) MSF among people who are at high risk of MSF.

