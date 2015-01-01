Abstract

Domestic violence refers to a variety of physical, economic, psychological, or potentially sexual intimate partner abuse within a familiar environment. It can be known as a public health issue with serious implica-tions, and a violation of human rights [1]. When the worldwide coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic increases, many countries are taking enthusiastic programs, such as encouraging individuals to adopt social distance, limitation of business and schools, and restriction of travel. Unfortunately, these programs can result in a reduction of optimal safety [2]. During the COVID-19 crisis, health professionals were at the forefront of fighting against disaster. Therefore, it is crucial to think of a safe condition for the victims to declare and do something against invasive behaviors. One approach is to ask them if they feel safe in a fair and safe manner. However, it is critical that health professionals have the opportunity and motivation to listen to and respond to the commonly useful ways in which victims demonstrate that they are at risk of a dangerous condition [3]. For providing advice and counselling, the use of online technologies is necessary for the victims, who may not have access to these abilities. This emphasizes the importance of providing various technological types of support ...

