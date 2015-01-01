|
López-Aybar L, Gonzales L, Dhillon A. J. Community Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38976375
Research indicates that survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) face substantial stigma and discrimination, with varying impacts based on demographic factors such as race and income. This study explored perceived discrimination among 88 IPV survivors across different racial backgrounds and income levels in mental health settings. Participants completed a mixed-method electronic survey assessing discrimination experiences related to survivor status, income, and race within mental health treatment.
intimate partner violence; stigma; mental health services; socioeconomic status; discrimination; minoritized identity; service quality