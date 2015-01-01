|
Citation
|
Tejada J, Arriaza A, Sinclaire D, Vargas A. Torture 2024; 34(1): 71-82.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38975916
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In October 2019 in Chile, massive protests broke out in the so-called social uprising. The repressive response of the armed forces and Carabineros (Police) resulted in serious and mas-sive violations of human rights, with between 400 and 500 victims of ocular trauma caused mainly by shots from anti-riot shotguns, constituting the largest number of cases in the world linked to a single event. It is proposed to evaluate the different dimensions of the impact of ocular trauma due to state violence, using the concept of psychosocial trauma and a support model that integrates the medical-psychological and social dimensions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Male; Chile; Survivors/psychology; *Eye Injuries/psychology; *Human Rights; *Psychological Trauma/psychology; Violence/psychology