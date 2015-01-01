|
Citation
|
Franquesa Griso A, Guillot Campillo C, Quintana Porras E, Pérez Sales P, Urango Montilla I, Vigara Mas S. Torture 2024; 34(1): 89-99.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38975918
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Rubber bullets are projectiles whose use is potentially lethal. Between 1976 and 2017, they have caused at least 23 deaths and dozens of injuries in Spain, many of them serious, with loss of sight being the main type. In the period 2000 - 2020 alone, more than 40 people have been affected.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Spain; Wounds, Gunshot; *Torture; *Rubber