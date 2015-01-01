Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In the United States, it is reported that 1.4% of the general population commits suicide. It has been postulated that antiseizure medications (ASMs) can lead to the development of suicidal ideation and suicidal behavior; however, this risk is still very low and has yet to be precisely established. AREAS COVERED: This narrative review evaluates the risk of suicide-related events (SREs) in subjects taking ASMs for various neurological disorders. Screening tools for suicidal ideation and suicidal behavior are also discussed. References for this article were found using PubMed/MEDLINE. EXPERT OPINION: Although some ASMs can be associated with SREs, this is not yet clearly established. The mechanisms involved in suicide risk in subjects taking ASMs are multifactorial. The bidirectional relationship between depression and epilepsy, as well as other associations, should be kept in mind when interpreting any impact of ASMs in PWE. Screening for SREs, close monitoring of subjects taking ASMs are the most appropriate strategies to minimize suicide risk. More efforts should be made to achieve accurate risk stratification through prognostic models that could be applied to subjects taking ASMs. Studies exploring the association between ASMs and suicide should consider ASMs individually and control for prior SREs.

Language: en