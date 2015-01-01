Abstract

Rates of alcohol use disorder, depression, and suicidal ideation are all greater among physicians and medical trainees than the general population,1-12 despite education levels and financial resources that insulate physicians from some risk factors such as poverty and lack of access to mental health care. Many of these problems are driven by a medical culture that prizes stoic perfectionism and stigmatizes asking for help.



This article seeks to quantify the problem of physician substance use disorder, depression, and suicide, and then provide steps we can all take to reduce the incidence of these conditions for ourselves and our colleagues.

