Abstract

The increasing frequency and severity of wildfires due to climate change pose health risks to migrant farm workers laboring in wildfire-prone regions. This study focuses on Sonoma County, California, investigating the effectiveness of air monitoring and safety protections for farmworkers. The analysis employs AirNow and PurpleAir PM(2.5) data acquired during the 2020 wildfire season, comparing spatial variability in air pollution.



RESULTS show significant differences between the single Sonoma County AirNow station data and the PurpleAir data in the regions directly impacted by wildfire smoke. Three distinct wildfire pollution episodes with elevated PM(2.5) levels are identified to examine the regional variations. This study also examines the system used to exempt farmworkers from wildfire mandatory evacuation orders, finding incomplete information, ad hoc decision-making, and scant enforcement. In response, we make policy recommendations that include stricter requirements for employers, real-time air quality monitoring, post-exposure health screenings, and hazard pay. Our findings underscore the need for significant consideration of localized air quality readings and the importance of equitable disaster policies for protecting the health of farmworkers (particularly those who are undocumented migrants) in the face of escalating wildfire risks.

