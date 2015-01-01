|
Chunga Pizarro CA, Buchholz RR, Hornbrook RS, Christensen K, Méndez M. Geohealth 2024; 8(7): e2024GH001033.
(Copyright © 2024, American Geophysical Union, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38979060
The increasing frequency and severity of wildfires due to climate change pose health risks to migrant farm workers laboring in wildfire-prone regions. This study focuses on Sonoma County, California, investigating the effectiveness of air monitoring and safety protections for farmworkers. The analysis employs AirNow and PurpleAir PM(2.5) data acquired during the 2020 wildfire season, comparing spatial variability in air pollution.
Language: en
environmental justice; farmworkers; low‐cost PM2.5 sensors; PM2.5 exposure; wildfires