Sexual violence against women is a human rights violation, a public health problem, and a major and serious problem for women's health.1 During periods of armed conflicts and wars in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), tens of thousands of women, girls, and even children have been victims of sexual violence committed systematically by groups of armed men. This sexual violence is one of the least reported of crimes. The stigma, shame, and rejection that victims of sexual violence risk being subjected to by society, community, and their family--and often also the fear of reprisals from those who sexually assaulted them2--lead most of these individuals to not go to the hospital to receive primary and appropriate clinical care.



The brutality of sexual violence leads to both long- and short-term consequences on the physical, mental, sexual, and reproductive health of the victims and these consequences include sexually transmitted infections, physical injuries, high risk of unwanted pregnancy, irritable colon syndrome, development of chronic health problems (such as chronic pelvic pain and chronic pain syndromes), high rates of mental health problems (such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, intense feelings of terror, shame, loss of self-esteem, and feelings of guilt), sexual dysfunction, dysmenorrhea, and menorrhagia.3, 4 With these serious consequences, victims of sexual violence, especially those living in rural areas, are faced with barriers to accessing health care.



Surgical reconstruction of the sexual organs can require several operations, which are very expensive. The non-existence of appropriate care centers for victims of sexual violence and of healthcare personnel qualified in the field of sexual violence; the lack of financial means among victims to pay for transport to the hospital; the inaccessibility or non-existence of medical consultations as well as care for sexually raped women; and the facts that the Congolese state does not guarantee or provide any medical care within its population, and support and psychological treatments are non-existent are all major barriers to women victims of sexual violence accessing health care.2 Among the major requirements of victims of sexual violence, access to medical care is the most urgent and the most important, as well as the need for an urgent reaction from the international community, government donors, and the Ministry of Health of DR Congo. Based on the serious consequences of sexual assault, clinicians such as family physicians and gynecologists must be the first contact for female survivors of sexual assault who present to receive appropriate care. These healthcare personnel must benefit from appropriate training on the subject of sexual violence (especially on reception, absolute respect for confidentiality and psychological first aid).



Young women (girls) under the age of 10 years as well as women over the age of 70 years are not spared, and can also be victims of sexual violence, especially those living in the most affected environments of the eastern region of DR Congo.2 Clinicians must provide appropriate medical care to these age groups, such as treatment of physical injuries and prevention of sexually transmitted infections. In addition, management of psychological problems must be taken care of by psychologists. The Congolese Government must financially support these clinicians who provide medical care to women victims of sexual assault.

