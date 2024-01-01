Abstract

Immigration law in the United States is exceedingly complex. For people seeking protection, it is nearly impossible to navigate this body of laws without qualified counsel. Even with a good lawyer, people often only obtain temporary protection from removal (deportation), and the rules of the game change constantly as policies are added or rescinded based on the politics of the party in power. As a result of this shifting landscape, the many factors that influence a person's access to protection are largely unpredictable and outside of their control. This is even more the case for children, who rarely control the timing of their journey, the path they take to get to the United States, or the people with whom they travel. ..

