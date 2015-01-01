|
Namatovu F, Ineland J. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1863.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38992636
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is a consensus among scholars, policymakers, and implementers that addressing the complex nature of intimate partner violence (IPV) requires a collaborative response. However, there is limited literature on how various professionals work collaboratively to address the needs of women with disabilities who experience IPV. This study combines the perspectives of women with disabilities and those of professionals to understand collaboration in providing IPV services to women with disabilities.
Humans; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Qualitative Research; Violence; Interviews as Topic; Support; Cooperative Behavior; Intimate partner; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology; *Disabled Persons/psychology; Collaboration; Disability; Disabled; Services