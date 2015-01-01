Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ethiopia is a fast-growing economy with rapid urbanization and poor occupational safety measures. Fall injuries are common and frequently result in traumatic brain injury (TBI) or spinal cord injury (SCI).



METHODS: We prospectively included fall victims who were hospital-treated for neurotrauma or forensically examined in 2017 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. We registered sociodemographic factors, fall types, injuries, treatment, and outcome.



RESULTS: We included 117 treated and 51 deceased patients (median age 27 vs. 40 years). Most patients were injured at construction sites (39.9%) and only one in three used protective equipment. TBI (64.7%) and SCI (27.5%) were the most common causes of death among the deceased patients, of which most died at the accident site (90.2%). Many patients suffered significant prehospital time delays (median 24 h). Among treated patients, SCI was more frequent than TBI (50.4% vs. 39.3%), and 10.3% of the patients had both SCI and TBI. Most SCIs were complete (49.3%), whereas most TBIs were mild (55.2%). Less than half of TBI patients and less than one in five SCI patients were operated. There were twice as many deaths among TBI patients as SCI patients. Among those discharged alive, at a median of 33 weeks, 50% of TBI patients had a good recovery whereas 35.5% of SCI patients had complete injuries.



CONCLUSION: Falls at construction sites with inadequate safety measures were common causes of SCI and TBI resulting in severe disability and death. These results support further development of prevention strategies and neurotrauma care in Ethiopia.

Language: en