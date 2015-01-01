|
Citation
|
Markou-Pappas N, Lamine H, Ragazzoni L, Caviglia M. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38990353
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The objective of this study was to offer a comprehensive synthesis of the existing Key performance indicators (KPIs) used in the evaluation of the pre-Hospital response to disasters and mass casualty incidents (MCIs).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Review; Disaster response; Key performance indicators; Mass casualty incident; Performance evaluation; Pre-hospital care