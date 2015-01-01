Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Previously, we identified eight effective consultation skills to support decision-making in the voluntary surrender of older adult drivers' licences in super-aged Japan. This study aimed to clarify the transferability of these skills.



METHODS: We collected text data by interviewing 11 safe-driving counsellors (four police officers, four clerical staff and three nurses) in the License Division of the National Police Agency from February to March 2022. Interviews were semi-structured and conducted by telephone or email. During the interview, participants were asked to recall their experiences as counsellors providing decision-making support to older drivers and to compare their experiences with the eight consultation skills. We analysed the content of the responses by quantitative text analysis with KH Coder 3 software.



RESULTS: As a characteristic of the words and phrases used by counsellors in their narratives about consultation skills, the most frequently extracted words from among 3147 words were think, parties and family, and promote had the highest mediation centrality. The eight subgraphs were 'Respecting the will of relevant parties from their standpoint is natural', 'Listening attentively and empathetically to relevant parties is effective', 'Presenting objective data to guide decisions is successful', 'Showing cognitive functioning test results is often effective', 'Counselors with medical expertise can elicit positive counseling outcomes', 'Intervention by medical or police counselors facilitates the decision to surrender voluntarily', 'Counseling skills need to be improved' and 'A diagram of the 8 skills is helpful for inexperienced counselors'.



CONCLUSION: The results suggest that the eight consultation skills have similarities and are transferable. This transferability might contribute to practical application or cohort follow-up study research. These skills can be incorporated into counsellor training, and counsellors can be expected to use these skills in the future. Regardless of the safe-driving counsellor's years of experience, the skills can help them provide uniform and accurate support in decision-making regarding the voluntary surrender of older adult drivers' licences. These skills are a promising approach to help older adults lead safe and secure lives as they age.

Language: en