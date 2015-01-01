|
Lindley LC, Beebe LH, Davis HA, Policastro CN, Svynarenko R. J. Trauma Nurs. 2024; 31(4): 224-230.
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs) are one policy mechanism to address the critical public health problem of gun violence. The inclusion of healthcare professionals with ERPOs is a promising approach to expanding ERPO utilization, yet early evidence has not been examined.
