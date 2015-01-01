|
Citation
|
Hori A, Sankai T, Miki A. Sangyo Eiseigaku Zasshi 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
女性看護師が受ける心理的暴力・嫌がらせやサイバーブリングと抑うつや離職意向との関連
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Nihon Sangyo Eisei Gakkai)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38987199
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Psychological violence and harassment have been reported to be associated with mental health problems and turnover intention among nurses. Cyberbullying, a hidden form of harassment using information and communication technology, is attracting attention as a factor that threatens the mental health of nurses. This study aimed to add coping characteristics, social support, and workplace social capital to psychological violence, harassment, and cyberbullying in female nurses and determine their association with depression and turnover intention. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: An anonymous, self-administered questionnaire survey was conducted, targeting 2,158 female nurses working in four domestic hospitals, excluding those in management positions. The analysis included 1,151 nurses who responded (valid response rate: 53.3%). Multiple regression analysis was performed with depression and turnover intention as dependent variables and psychological violence and harassment, cyberbullying, the brief scales for coping profile (BSCP) and social support scale scores, and social capital (SC) as independent variables.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Cyberbullying; Nurse; Psychological violence; Turnover intension