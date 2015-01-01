Abstract

Despite not displaying higher overall rates of substance use compared to White Americans, the social consequences of substance use disorders for Black Americans, particularly among Black American men, are more damaging. Furthermore, recent data suggest an uptick in substance use-related deaths among Black Americans, raising serious concerns about a growing health disparity that warrants the need for studies to identify factors associated with prevention. For decades, Black cultural theorists have argued that Afrocentric norms are important buffers against maladaptive behaviors in Black Americans, but the association in the context of substance use is still an emerging area. The present study investigated the associations between Afrocentric norms, Afrocentric self-regard, internalized negative stereotypes, and substance use attitudes and behaviors among Black young adults. Self-report questionnaires were administered to measure internalized negative stereotypes, Afrocentric norms, Afrocentric self-regard, substance use attitudes, and substance use from a sample of Black young adults (N = 619). Favorable attitudes toward substance use were found to be positively associated with internalized negative stereotypes but were inversely associated with Afrocentric norms and Afrocentric self-regard. Similarly, substance use reports within the past 30 days were inversely associated with Afrocentric norms, but the relationship to cannabis use was non-significant. Gender differences between Black men and women were also found. Implications for social work are discussed.

