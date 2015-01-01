Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Separately, individuals with criminal legal involvement (CLI) and those who identify as a sexual minority are at heightened risk for experiencing discrimination and engaging in hazardous alcohol use; however, little is known about the prevalence of these experiences and behaviors among sexual minority individuals who also have a history of CLI.



METHOD: We examined experiences of discrimination and hazardous alcohol use reported by individuals with CLI and compared prevalence between those who identify as a sexual minority and those who do not. Baseline, cross-sectional data of cisgender sexual minority individuals from a multisite, prospective cohort study examining pre-exposure prophylaxis acceptability and uptake among criminal legal-involved adults were analyzed (N = 362, 14% sexual minority).



RESULTS: Hazardous alcohol consumption was nearly twice as prevalent among participants who identified as a sexual minority compared to heterosexual participants, and a sexual minority identity was associated with higher discrimination scores. Additionally, hazardous drinking was more prevalent among those with higher discrimination scores.



CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests that sexual minority individuals with a history of CLI are an especially high-risk group given the elevated rates of discrimination and hazardous alcohol use observed. More research is needed to further investigate the risk behaviors of this population and to develop interventions to intervene on their physical and mental health.

