Abstract

The country-level incidence of traumatic brain injury (tbi) in Eu- rope varies from 47.3 per 100,000 inhabitants to 694 per 100,000 inhabitants per year, mean age varies from 27 to 45 years.1 injury mechanisms include traffic accidents, falls, violence, sports collisions, home casualties, work fatalities, and suicides; regional patterns of TBI report a decrease of road accidents and an increase of events imputable to falling.1 Most people who survive a tbi perceive good levels of quality of life, despite the initial severity degree and the numerous unmet rehabilitation needs.2 indepen- dence in common daily activities and self-awareness are key issues for well-being of people with tbi and should be addressed in neurorehabilitation settings.2 More emphasis should be given also to the evaluation of impairments and the sharing of rehabilita- tion services within the boundary of highly specialized hospitals where trauma centers are allocated.3 When referring to mid- and long-term outcomes of people with tbi, the assessment of cognitive symptoms is of importance to ascertain the burden of disability.4 one of the most commonly used patient-reported outcome measure to evaluate cognitive symptoms of people with tbi is the Rivermead post-concussion Questionnaire (RPQ), a validated 16-item tool published in 1995, and whose aim is gathering infor- mation on symptoms deriving from cognitive, somatic and emo- tional complaints.5 this tool has been listed in the common data Elements recommendations as a supplemental measure for head traumas6 and, over time, was extensively translated and linguis- tically validated in several languages (English and non-English speaking countries), providing clinicians and researchers a tool to evaluate people with tbi.7 in particular, after being validated by a british research group, it has been used in Netherlands/belgium for adults who presented with a tbi by showing satisfactory...

