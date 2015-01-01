Abstract

The purpose of this study was to deepen our understanding of the phenomenon of long-term transformational effects of near-death experiences (NDEs).



METHODS: Participants included 834 individuals who had experienced NDEs. We compared their responses with those of 42 individuals who had faced life-threatening situations (LTEs) without experiencing NDEs, aiming to discern whether transformations could be attributed solely to the proximity to death. We employed chi-square statistics to assess differences in aftereffects reported by the NDE and LTE-only groups. We also conducted a thematic analysis of the participants' narratives to capture a more detailed account of the transformations experienced.



RESULTS: Our central finding reveals a significant transformation in values and spiritual attitudes among participants following their NDEs, as compared to individuals who were faced with life-threatening situations without an NDE. Key transformations include an enhanced belief in divinity and in the afterlife, a decreased fear of death, and increased levels of compassion. Participants also reported a stronger belief in the meaningfulness of life, and a profound shift in life priorities and values, emphasizing the increased importance of their spiritual or religious lives.



CONCLUSIONS: The results support the notion that NDEs lead to a profound spiritual awakening and a reorientation towards life distinct from changes following LTEs without NDEs.

Language: en